Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded at Panmure Gordon

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FNLPF opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

