EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Citigroup downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

