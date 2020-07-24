Mizuho Downgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) to Neutral

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EPWDF opened at $16.37 on Wednesday.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates 61 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,572 MW; 22 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 439 MW; thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,640 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, as well as 9 substations and converter stations.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share
CIBC Boosts Hydro One Price Target to $29.00
CIBC Boosts Hydro One Price Target to $29.00
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank
Green Thumb Industries Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus
Green Thumb Industries Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus
Fresnillo Upgraded at Panmure Gordon
Fresnillo Upgraded at Panmure Gordon
EASYJET PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank
EASYJET PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report