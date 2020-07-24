Sebastian Buerba Sells 544 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45.

On Monday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.30. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stamps.com by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STMP. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

