Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

