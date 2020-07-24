Robert E. Landry Sells 391 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.58, for a total value of $253,203.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

