Amit Yoran Sells 6,421 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,144,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 1,939 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $58,499.63.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 530,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

