Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$1.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.95). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($3.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,357,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 773,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 171,970 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 184,265 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 299,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

