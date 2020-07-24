Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Planet 13 from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

