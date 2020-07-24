BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $44.00

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parkland Fuel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.