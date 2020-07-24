TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $26.50.

TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $26.50.

