TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $26.50.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

The Fly

Latest News

