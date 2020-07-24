Bryan Ezralow Sells 12,000 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $74,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.45. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.76%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
