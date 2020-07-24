Bryan Ezralow Sells 12,000 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $74,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.45. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

