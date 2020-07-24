Julie A. Cullivan Sells 840 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

