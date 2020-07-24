Mehdi Gasmi Sells 5,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mehdi Gasmi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 22nd, Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $591,541.30.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 11,395 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $284,988.95.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,034.01.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $90,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $500,750.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $71,054,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 526,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 219,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,305,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share
CIBC Boosts Hydro One Price Target to $29.00
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank
Green Thumb Industries Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus
Fresnillo Upgraded at Panmure Gordon
EASYJET PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank
