Eddie Lee Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Stock

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) insider Eddie Lee sold 1,000,000 shares of Gullewa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($59,589.04).

Gullewa Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.14 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

About Gullewa

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold deposits in Western Australia; and base metals in New South Wales. It also holds royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project located in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.

