Insider Selling: Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

