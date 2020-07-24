Leo J. Jr. Hindery Sells 10,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,583.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.28 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.
HMTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.
About Hemisphere Media Group
Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
