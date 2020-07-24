Leo J. Jr. Hindery Sells 10,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,583.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.28 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

