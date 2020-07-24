Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $496.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.52.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGTX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

