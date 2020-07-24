Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Sells $105,300.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

