Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 3,447 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $110,614.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,794,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VCYT opened at $30.96 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

