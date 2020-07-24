Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$116,100.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$116,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,439,277.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski sold 45,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$184,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$93,000.00.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -22.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.46.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

