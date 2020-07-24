BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $3,811,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 46.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 476,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $37.58 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

