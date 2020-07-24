BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,423,000 after buying an additional 574,345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,282.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 422,059 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after buying an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of RGA opened at $88.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

