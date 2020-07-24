BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $632,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

