BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. TD Securities lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

