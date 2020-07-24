BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $122.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.