BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Copart by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Copart by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

