BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $363.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.10 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.73 and a 200 day moving average of $326.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $30,918,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

