BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.13% of Anika Therapeutics worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,857,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

