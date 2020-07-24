BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 7,540 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of National Bank worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Bank by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $873.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.