Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Increased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 430.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $74,459,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% during the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 458,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

