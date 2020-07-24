BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.07% of Harsco worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 770.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 53.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 94.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.66. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other Harsco news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,444 shares in the company, valued at $98,680.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

