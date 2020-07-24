AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $125.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

