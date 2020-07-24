BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 199 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,783,000 after acquiring an additional 307,765 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 696,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 224,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

