Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $10,261,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $19,504,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 385,087 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $15,989,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

