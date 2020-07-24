BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $788,000 Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

