KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

