Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $183.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.