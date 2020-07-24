BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $44,784,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.