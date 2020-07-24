BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.74 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

