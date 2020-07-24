18,165 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $36,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

