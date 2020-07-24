BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $266.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

