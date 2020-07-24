Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

