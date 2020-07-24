Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $52.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,269.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

