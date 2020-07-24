Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

