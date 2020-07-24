Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.