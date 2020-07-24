Davis R M Inc. Has $60.04 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,269.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. China International Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.