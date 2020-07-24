Watson Rebecca Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Watson Rebecca lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,269.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $632,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $632,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Target Co.
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Target Co.
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Copart, Inc.
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Copart, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report