Watson Rebecca Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Watson Rebecca lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,269.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.