Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,804.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,269.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

