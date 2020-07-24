YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,804.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,269.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

