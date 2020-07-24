Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,718 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.58% of Brady worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Brady by 108.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 999,376 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Brady by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brady by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

